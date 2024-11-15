Sheikh Rashid acquitted in President Asif Zardari remarks case

ISLAMABAD, NOV 15 (DNA): A District and Sessions Court in the federal capital has acquitted former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in a case pertaining to his allegations against President Asif Ali Zardari of plotting to assassinate former prime minister Imran Khan.

Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mahmood announced the reserved verdict on Rashid’s acquittal plea on Friday.

Speaking to the media outside the courthouse, Rashid expressed gratitude, saying: “With Allah’s help, I have been acquitted today, though 14 terrorism cases still remain.”

The case was filed against Rashid in 2023 at Islamabad’s Aabpara Police Station, which included charges of conspiracy and incitement.

Yesterday, the Islamabad district and sessions court had reserved its decision on his acquittal application.

The current rulers have served their purpose, he claimed, adding now, they’re the ones facing criticism and even public hostility.

The former federal minister further remarked that both major parties — the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) — have become symbols of public disdain.

He added: “I wasn’t even present at the scene when the alleged incident happened, yet terrorism cases have been filed against me in places like Mach, Lasbela, and Murree — places I have never even visited.”

Rashid also commented on the economic situation, saying that farmers are not receiving fair prices for wheat, and described the current government as operating under IMF pressure.