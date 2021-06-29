Sheikh Nasir Ali and Ejaz Sheikh host dinner in honor of Zafar Bakhtawari

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUN 29 – Senator General (retd) Abdul Qayyum has said that tax collection from traders should be done not by fear & force but by understanding and getting their support.

He expressed these views yesterday addressing the participants of the dinner hosted by Project Solution Chairman Sheikh Nasir Ali and CEO Ejaz Sheikh in honor of Zafar Bakhtawari, Newly elected secretary general of united business group Pakistan. Senator General (R) Abdul Qayyum said in his address that I have proposed the authorities That they should formulate policies that create a spirit of cooperation instead of creating fear and panic among the business community.

He further said that every Pakistani citizen who loves the country must pay fair taxes as Pakistan is our identity and we have to strengthen its economy .

Zafar Bakhtawari, newly elected Secretary General of United Business Group, said that the addition of section 203A in income tax act to give arrest power to income tax officer for income tax as see will not promote the healthy and friendly business culture in Pakistan . the business community of Pakistan would continue their struggle against this law which is not in the best interest of the country and economic future of Pakistan . he further stressed that UBG platform will be used to create a bridge for the federal government and the business community of Pakistan.

He stressed The business community across the country to play their full role in making Pakistan a prosperous, peaceful and secure country for the next generation. The government and the opposition should work together to formulate a common economic package for traders and industrialists for the next ten years, just as it has given a special package for construction to the construction industry He hoped that The new leadership under the patronage of SM Munir and Iftikhar Ali Malik will become dynamic and active under the leadership of Zubair Tufail.

he added that he has been continuing his activities on the mission of serving the traders for forty years and inshallah He has started activities to mobilize and activate the UBG leadership across the country. After Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Karachi, he is leaving for Punjab in the near future.

Chairman Project Solution Sheikh Nasir Ali and Chief Executive Officer Project Solution Sheikh Ijaz said that Secretary General of United Business Group Mr. Zafar Bakhtawari has achieved this position on the basis of his tireless hard work, honesty and deep loyalty to UBG. He is our business role models and we need to bring more similar models to our business community.

The election of Zafar Bakhtawari as Secretary General of UBG is a pride for the businessmen of Rawalpindi & Islamabad.

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce Group Leader Sohail Altaf, President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran Kashif Chaudhry said that giving FBR the power to arrest taxpayers is absolutely wrong, if this clause is not returned, nationwide movement will be launched. We will unite all business community for this struggle .