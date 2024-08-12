Sheikh Hasina’s son denies she blamed US for govt downfall

NEW DELHI, AUG 12: A day after some media outlets reported that former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina blamed the United States for the crisis that led to her government’s downfall, her son, Sajeeb Wazed, clarified that his mother had made no such statement.

“The recent resignation statement attributed to my mother published in a newspaper is completely false and fabricated. I have just confirmed with her that she did not make any statement either before or since leaving Dhaka,” Wazed posted on X.

The recent resignation statement attributed to my mother published in a newspaper is completely false and fabricated. I have just confirmed with her that she did not make any statement either before or since leaving Dhaka

— Sajeeb Wazed (@sajeebwazed) August 11, 2024

Media reports had claimed that Hasina’s alleged resignation letter mentioned that she could have saved her government if she had agreed to hand over St Martin Island — a strategically located area 9km south of Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf peninsula — to the United States.

Meanwhile, violence continues to engulf Bangladesh as unrest escalates, even after Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus was appointed to lead the interim government. Yunus faces the immense challenge of restoring order amidst ongoing bloodshed and widespread chaos.

The situation has worsened as the country’s police force, after being brutally attacked — even during attempts to surrender — has refused to work. Officers, fearing further violence, are taking a cautious approach, exacerbating the disorder.

“The police are sitting in plain clothes at their respective stations but remain passive. They have a list of demands, including the creation of a separate ministry for them, and until then, they will go slow,” Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, a well-known political commentator in Dhaka, told TNIE.

Additionally, the Border Security Force (BSF) reported apprehending 11 Bangladeshi nationals attempting to infiltrate into India.