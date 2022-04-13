Sheikh Hasina greets newly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif
DHAKA, APR 13: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has congratulated the newly elected Hon’ble Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. In a message of felicitations, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister stressed that the entire region must work together to overcome the challenges facing the region for its common benefits.
