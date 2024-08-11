Sheikh Hasina alleges US sought regime change in Bangladesh

Sheikh Hasina accuses US of ousting her for refusing to surrender Saint Martin Island

News Desk

NEW DELHI, AUG 11: Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, now residing in India, has accused the United States of playing a role in her removal from power.

In a statement quoted by the Indian newspaper, Hasina claimed she could have remained in office had she been willing to compromise Bangladesh’s sovereignty, particularly by surrendering Saint Martin Island and allowing US influence over the Bay of Bengal.

“I resigned so that I did not have to see the procession of dead bodies. They wanted to come to power over the dead bodies of students, but I did not allow it”, the ousted Bangladeshi PM said.

“I could have remained in power if I had surrendered the sovereignty of Saint Martin Island and allowed America to hold sway over the Bay of Bengal,” Hasina stated, urging her countrymen not to be manipulated by radical elements.

Saint Martin Island, a small 3-square-kilometer landmass in the Bay of Bengal, is situated near the southern tip of Bangladesh.

Hasina expressed deep sorrow over the violence and unrest that followed her resignation on August 5, amid growing student protests against the controversial quota system for government jobs.

The unrest, which included killings, harassment, and vandalism, led to concerns for Hasina’s safety, prompting her to leave Dhaka on a military aircraft. She is currently under protection at an undisclosed location in India.

“My heart cries upon receiving news that many leaders have been killed, workers are being harassed, and their homes are subjected to vandalism and arson. With the grace of almighty Allah, I will return soon”.

“Awami League has stood up again and again. I shall forever pray for the future of Bangladesh, the nation which my great father strived for,” she said.

Hasina also addressed the ongoing student protests, clarifying that her previous comments were distorted to incite unrest.

“I have never called you Razakars. My words were distorted to incite you. Conspirators have taken advantage of your innocence and used you to destabilize the nation,” she said, urging students to view the full context of her statements.

Previously, during a parliamentary session, Hasina accused the US of attempting to orchestrate a regime change in Bangladesh.

Her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, echoed these concerns, suggesting that the recent protests were likely instigated by a foreign intelligence agency, though he refrained from explicitly naming the US

The United States has been consistently critical of Bangladesh’s human rights record and electoral processes.