Shehzad Akbar’s brother among two return home  

ISLAMABAD, AUG 27 (DNA) — The brothers of former accountability adviser Shahzad Akbar and former PTI MNA Ali Nawaz Awan’ have returned home safely. Shahzad Akbar’s brother, Murad Akbar went missing on May 28, and Ali Nawaz Awan’s brother Umar Nawaz Awan disappeared on July 5.

The two leaders confirmed the return of their brothers in two separate posts on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). A case was registered under section 365 in response to a complaint lodged by Danial Akbar, Murad’s son, who subsequently filed the petition with the IHC for the recovery of his father.

According to a first information report (FIR) registered with Shalimar police station, Murad was “abducted” by people purportedly from different law-enforcing agencies from his Islamabad residence on May 28.

In reaction, Shehzad Akbar held the government was trying to force him to return to Islamabad and give evidence against Khan and kidnapped his brother Murad to put pressure on him.

Umar Nawaz Awan was kidnapped from the federal capital in front of his wife and four little children. His wife also shared evidence regarding the lifting of Umar Nawaz with the police officials in USB. — DNA