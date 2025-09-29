Shehbaz Sharif welcomes Trump Gaza peace plan

Says recently signed Pakistan-Saudi defence pact was not against any other country, as Pakistan was not in any power struggle but was pursuing a focused approach to achieve economic prosperity by exploiting its immense resources

Centreline Report

LONDON, Sep 29 (DNA): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed on Monday US President Donald Trump’s plan to bring the Israeli invasion of Gaza to an end.

His statement came in a post on X as the US president greeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House for talks on the US-led peace plan. Before the meeting, Trump had told reporters he was “very confident” that there would be peace in Gaza.

Asked if all parties were on board with his 21-point plan, he repeated, “very confident”.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz posted on X: “I welcome President Trump’s 20-point [sic] plan to ensure an end to the war in Gaza.

“I am also convinced that durable peace between the Palestinian people and Israel would be essential in bringing political stability and economic growth to the region,” the PM wrote.

He added, “It is also my firm belief that President Trump is fully prepared to assist in whatever way necessary to make this extremely important and urgent understanding to become a reality.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the recently signed Pakistan-Saudi defence pact was not against any other country, as Pakistan was not in any power struggle but was pursuing a focused approach to achieve economic prosperity by exploiting its immense resources.

“Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are brotherly countries, bound by decades and centuries-old ties. This pact is against no one but a formalisation of these ties… Every Muslim has a belief and ready to sacrifice his life to safeguard Roza-e-Rasool and Makkah al Mukarramah, so through this pact, we addressed both our worldly interests and our religious values,” the prime minister said, talking to the newsmen here.

He said that without indulging in any power struggle, Pakistan was striving to achieve its economic goals by addressing poverty, unemployment and exploiting immense potential in agriculture, artificial intelligence, mines and minerals as well as youth bulge by providing them education and skill training.

The prime minister apprised the media of his “fruitful and successful” visits to New York and Washington, particularly, the meeting on Gaza situation co-chaired by President Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and attended by leaders from Pakistan, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Jordan and Egypt.

“There was an encouraging discussion and I’m confident that it will come up with a positive outcome for Gaza ceasefire… After the meeting, my expectations have greatly risen… In our meeting too in Washington, President Trump’s words were reassuring. Insha Allah, I hope you will hear good news very soon,” he remarked.

Condemning the unprecedented Israeli oppression and killings in Gaza, the prime minister said that at the UN General Assembly, Pakistan had effectively raised its voice in support of the people of Palestine and Kashmir, Pakistan’s water rights and also the Marka-e-Haq in which India had faced a humiliating defeat.

“We have won the war by grace of God through our brave armed forces, who fought with great courage and outstanding professional acumen led by Field Marshal Asim Munir who led from the front with an iron-clad resolve,” he said, highlighting the nation’s full support to its armed forces.