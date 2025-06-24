Shehbaz Sharif Seeks Saudi Help in Kashmir Talks with India

ISLAMABAD, JUN 24 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, this evening.

During their most warm and cordial conversation, the Prime Minister conveyed his warm regards and profound respects to The Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. He also warmly felicitated His Royal Highness on the successful completion of Hajj this year and thanked the Kingdom for the gracious hospitality extended to the Pakistani pilgrims.

The Prime Minister reiterated profound gratitude for the Kingdom’s steadfast support to Pakistan during the recent standoff with India. He stated that Pakistan was ready to engage in a meaningful dialogue with India on all outstanding issues, including Jammu & Kashmir, water, trade and terrorism.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East. In this regard, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan fully supported the immediate de-escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict, as well as its peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy. While referring to last night’s attacks, he called for adherence to international law and the UN Charter principles by all sides. In this context, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Prime Minister conveyed deep appreciation to His Royal Highness for his sagacious leadership and commendable efforts to restore peace in the region. This, he added, was reflective of the Kingdom’s remarkable status as a peacemaker at the international stage, as well as its leadership of the Ummah.