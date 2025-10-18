Shehbaz Sharif briefs Malaysian PM on Gaza peace deal participation

ISLAMABAD, OCT 18 /DNA/- Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, this evening.

While thanking the leadership and people of Malaysia for the warm hospitality extended during his recent visit to Kuala Lumpur, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that the understandings reached during the visit particularly regarding the export of halal meat and other mutually beneficial areas have elevated the Pakistan–Malaysia relations to new heights.

The two leaders also discussed regional developments. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif briefed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on his participation in the signing ceremony of the Gaza Peace Agreement in Sharm-el-Sheikh. While welcoming this peace effort, both leaders expressed hope that it would help bring an immediate end to the suffering of the Palestinian people, ensure unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza, and pave the way for lasting peace and stability in the region.

The Prime Minister also apprised his Malaysian counterpart of the security situation along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border. He underscored that Pakistan seeks peace and stability in Afghanistan but continues to face cross-border terrorism emanating from Afghan soil. The Prime Minister emphasized that the Afghan authorities must take effective measures to take immediate and effective steps to dismantle terrorist networks operating from Afghan soil that continue to orchestrate attacks inside Pakistan.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan had agreed to a temporary ceasefire at the request of the Afghan authorities to facilitate dialogue in Doha, and stressed the importance of tangible action against all terrorist entities, including Fitna-al-Khwarij, Fitna-al-Hindustan, TTP, and BLA, to restore peace and stability along the border.

The Malaysian Prime Minister expressed his concern at these developments and offered to play a constructive role in reducing tensions and restoring peace and stability in the region.

Both leaders agreed to remain in touch.