Shehbaz, Qatar Amir Pledge to Strengthen Fraternal Relations
LONDON, FEB 17: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, this afternoon.
During their warm and cordial conversation, the two leaders extended heartiest felicitations to each other on the blessed occasion of the Holy month of Ramadan and prayed for peace and tranquility of the Ummah.
Both leaders reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen the deep-rooted fraternal relations between Pakistan and Qatar.
The Prime Minister conveyed his deep appreciation for Qatar’s diplomatic efforts, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, to foster peace and reconciliation in the Middle East and other parts of the world.
The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments and reaffirmed their resolve to continue working together closely to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region and beyond.
