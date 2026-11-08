Shehbaz, Nawaz discuss political, security situation

According to party sources, the three leaders reviewed the overall political landscape, law and order challenges, economic indicators and the government’s policy priorities for the coming months. The meeting comes at a time when the ruling coalition is facing multiple challenges on both the political and governance fronts

Bureau Report/DNA

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited Jati Umra, where he held an important meeting with PML-N President Nawaz Sharif to discuss the country’s evolving political, security and economic situation amid signs of growing turbulence within the ruling alliance.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also attended the meeting, which took place against the backdrop of increasing political uncertainty and fresh concerns within government circles over the stance of some coalition partners.

According to party sources, the three leaders reviewed the overall political landscape, law and order challenges, economic indicators and the government’s policy priorities for the coming months. The meeting comes at a time when the ruling coalition is facing multiple challenges on both the political and governance fronts.

Sources said special attention was given to the changing political mood following the increasingly critical posture adopted by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F). The party, led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has recently maintained a distance from the federal government on several key issues, fuelling speculation about the future shape of political alignments.

The meeting also discussed concerns arising from recent criticism by Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader and federal minister Salik Hussain, who publicly blamed the Punjab government for corruption and governance shortcomings. The remarks have generated unease within the ruling coalition, particularly because PML-Q remains an ally of the government at the federal level.

Sources said the PML-N leadership is seeking to understand the reasons behind the increasingly critical tone adopted by some coalition partners. Senior government figures are said to be concerned that such statements could be indicative of broader political realignments taking shape behind the scenes.

Political observers believe that criticism from coalition allies carries greater significance than attacks from opposition parties, particularly at a time when the government is attempting to project stability and economic recovery.

The meeting at Jati Umra also reviewed the country’s economic outlook. Participants reportedly discussed measures aimed at sustaining economic stability, attracting investment and maintaining the momentum of ongoing reforms. The leadership emphasised the need for political continuity to consolidate gains achieved in recent months.

The discussions took place amid growing political debate triggered by recent remarks from Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who suggested that certain forces may be interested in replacing the existing political arrangement with a new system.

His comments have fuelled speculation in political circles regarding possible efforts to reshape the country’s political framework. Although the defence minister did not identify any specific individuals or groups, his remarks have prompted fresh debate about the future direction of national politics and the durability of the current setup.

Against this backdrop, the Jati Umra meeting is being viewed as part of the PML-N leadership’s efforts to assess emerging political challenges and formulate a coordinated response. Sources said the leadership remains confident about the government’s position but is closely monitoring developments involving coalition partners and opposition groups.

The meeting concluded with consultations on future political strategy and governance priorities. While no formal statement was issued following the discussions, party insiders described the meeting as significant given the evolving political environment and the questions being raised about the cohesion of the ruling alliance.

With tensions rising in the political arena, coalition dynamics under increasing scrutiny and speculation about potential shifts in the power structure continuing to circulate, the consultations at Jati Umra are likely to be seen as an important effort by the PML-N leadership to maintain unity and navigate an increasingly complex political landscape.