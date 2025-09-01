Shehbaz, Ilham discuss bilateral relations

TIANJIN: 1 Sept /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with H.E. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) being convened in Tianjin, China from 31 August to 01 September 2025.

The Prime Minister congratulated President Aliyev on the signing of the historic peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, marking a significant step towards lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

The two leaders reviewed full spectrum of bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, energy, connectivity, defence, education, and people-to-people exchanges and expressed satisfaction at the growing momentum in Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations.

Both leaders underscored the value of regional connectivity projects and enhanced cooperation under multilateral frameworks, including the SCO, to promote regional prosperity and integration. They also shared perspectives on emerging global challenges and agreed to maintain close coordination in relevant international fora.

The President of Azerbaijan expressed his sorrow on the loss of precious lives and property in the on-going floods across Pakistan and said that the Government and people of Azerbaijan are standing shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in this need of hour.

The Prime Minister also invited President Aliyev to visit Pakistan soon.