Shehbaz arrives in Qatar

DOHA:– Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan arrived in Doha on Monday evening for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Qatar’s Amir, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Upon arrival at Hamad International Airport, the Prime Minister was warmly received by H.E. Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Qatar Muhammad Aamir, and members of the diplomatic staff.

Accompanying Prime Minister Sharif are Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, along with other senior officials.During the visit, Prime Minister Sharif will hold bilateral talks with Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The discussions will focus on strengthening economic cooperation, energy partnerships, and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Both sides are expected to explore ways to further enhance collaboration in key areas, including trade, investment, energy, infrastructure development, and manpower export.

This visit underscores the deep-rooted fraternal relations between Pakistan and Qatar and highlights their shared commitment to expanding multifaceted cooperation for mutual benefit.

The two-day engagement is seen as an important step toward deepening bilateral ties and opening new avenues for partnership in a rapidly evolving regional and global landscape.