SHC suspends ban on Imran’s statements

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) has suspended the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder and former prime minister Imran Khan’s statements.

As per details, a single bench of SHC headed by Justice Adnan Iqbal announced the verdict and suspended the PEMRA directive issued on December 4. The single bench of Sindh High Court issued notices to PEMRA and the federal government for December 21.

Earlier, PEMRA urged media to boycott those who are responsible for May 9 violence. The Media Regulatory Authority issued regulations for all Television Channels which stated that every citizen can exercise their freedom of expression except in extraordinary situations.

The media watchdog said that statements that may incite incite violence, hatred and threat to peace of the society, are banned. It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) imposed a ban on broadcasting ‘live and recorded’ speeches and press conferences of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect.

“It has been observed that Imran Khan [Chairman PTI] in his speeches/statements is continuously alleging state institutions by leveling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility,” stated the notification issued by the regulatory authority.

The regulatory body noted that airing “baseless allegations, hateful, slanderous and unwarranted statements” against state institutions and officers was in sheer violation of Article 19 of the Constitution of Pakistan and a judgment of Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) passed in Suo Moto Case. — DNA