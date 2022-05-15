Shazia Marri visits UAE Consulate to offer condolences

KARACHI, MAY 15 (DNA) — Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri visited United Arab Emirates (UAE) Consulate in Karachi to offer condolences to the Counsel General of UAE and the government of UAE on the sad demise of the President of UAE, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Federal Minister Shazia Marri did Fatiha with Consul General of UAE in Karachi, Mr. Mr. Bakheet Al Remeithi, and wrote her views on the condolence book.

Federal Minister further stated that it was a sad moment for both the countries i.e. Pakistan and the UAE as Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan had a very close relationship with the government and the people of Pakistan. He and his Khalifa Foundation was involved in a number of welfare activities in Pakistan and always played a vital role during emergency situations in Pakistan. =DNA