Shaza meets Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology

ISLAMABAD, Sep 01: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Tuesday held a meeting with Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha in Riyadh.

During the meeting on the sidelines of LEAP 2026 in Riyadh, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity.

Shaza Fatima briefed her Saudi counterpart on Pakistan’s rapidly growing IT sector and start-up ecosystem, a news release said.

The two sides held detailed discussions on opportunities for B2B partnerships, technology exports and investment between the two brotherly countries.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening institutional cooperation for digital skills development and the transfer of advanced technologies.

Both sides expressed their resolve to transform the longstanding and brotherly Pakistan-Saudi relationship into a stronger digital partnership.