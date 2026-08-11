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Shaza Fatima meets Azerbaijan’s outgoing ambassador

| August 11, 2026
Shaza Fatima meets Azerbaijan’s outgoing ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11: Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja met with Azerbaijan’s outgoing Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, on Tuesday.

The two sides appreciated the cooperation between the two brotherly countries in the fields of information technology, digitalisation, and technology.

The minister presented the ambassador with a commemorative shield and conveyed her best wishes for his future responsibilities.

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