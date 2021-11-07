Shavkat Mirziyoyev takes office as President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Tashkent, NOV 7: A solemn ceremony of inauguration of the President-elect of the Republic of Uzbekistan took place in Tashkent at a joint meeting of the chambers of the Oliy Majlis.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Senate and deputies of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis, heads of state and public organizations, representatives of the diplomatic corps, domestic and foreign media.

The Chairman of the Central Election Commission Z. Nizamkhodjayev opened the event. He noted that the Presidential elections held on October 24 were held in accordance with democratic principles, in the spirit of active political competition. According to the results of the voting, a candidate from the Movement of Entrepreneurs and Businesspeople –Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev was elected to the post of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, who received 80.12 percent of the vote.

The Chairman of the Central Election Commission congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on behalf of the meeting participants and presented him with a certificate of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

In accordance with Article 92 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the President took the oath: “I do solemnly swear to faithfully serve the people of Uzbekistan, to strictly follow the Constitution and laws of the Republic, to guarantee the rights and freedoms of its citizens, and to conscientiously exercise the duties vested on the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan”.

The National Anthem of Uzbekistan was played.

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev delivered a speech on priority areas for the next five years.

“We have developed a Strategy for the Development of New Uzbekistan and widely discussed it together with the people during the election campaign. In this important conceptual document, to ensure the consistency and continuity of our transformations, the main idea is “From the Action Strategy to the Development Strategy”, the Head of the state said.

It was noted that this strategy consists of seven directions.

The first direction is building people’s state through the development of a free civil society. To this end, in the future, most of the state functions will be transferred from the center to the regions. Each mahalla will have the position of an assistant hokim. The district budget will receive funds from additional sources and separate funds will be formed for each mahalla. The central agencies will be transformed, a compact and effective management system will be created, and the agencies performing duplicate functions will be optimized.

“The leader should not be a burden for people, but, on the contrary, make their life easier”, the President said.

The second direction covers the tasks of strengthening justice and the rule of law, respect for the honor and dignity of a person. To this end, the judicial system and the institution of the legal profession, the activities of law enforcement agencies will be improved. Protection of the rights of entrepreneurs and owners will be strengthened. All the forces and means of the state and society will be aimed at eradicating corruption. Activities in this direction will not be limited to bringing the perpetrators to justice, but will also be aimed at eliminating the causes of corruption, using effective preventive measures.

In the third direction, plans for the development of the national economy have been outlined. The goal is that by 2030 Uzbekistan should enter a number of states with an above-average per capita income. This will be achieved primarily by stimulating the private sector and increasing its share, as well as attracting foreign direct investment. Priority measures will be taken to ensure macroeconomic stability and reduce inflation to 5 percent.

Major projects are planned to provide the population with housing and clean drinking water, build modern roads and communications, improve public transport and communications between regions.

Fourth, the issue of providing quality education and upbringing will be at the center of constant attention. It is planned to gradually increase the salary of teachers and by 2025 bring it to 1,000 dollars in equivalent. It is necessary to develop a National Education Program aimed at building new and strengthening the material and technical base of existing schools, ensuring continuous communication between all parts of the education system.

Broad conditions will be created for the protection of public health. In the next five years, it is planned to increase the salary of doctors of the highest category to 1 thousand dollars in equivalent. The coverage of specialized medical care in regions, districts and cities will expand. The system of state medical insurance will be launched. Funds will be allocated regarding a specific patient. The development of physical culture and sports, the establishment of a healthy lifestyle will remain an important task.

Within the framework of the fifth direction, the development of the spiritual and enlightenment sphere is envisaged. To this end, the concept of “New Uzbekistan – an enlightened society” will be implemented. Priority will be given to the development of culture and art, the formation of healthy convictions among young people, the strengthening of interethnic harmony and mutual respect.

Sixth, it is necessary to consolidate efforts in the search for solutions to global problems, develop appropriate steps at the national and regional levels, the Head of the state noted. The increasing negative impact of environmental threats was noted. The issues of the development of the zone of ecological innovations and technologies in the Aral Sea region, the development of the World Environmental Charter were considered.

The seventh direction contains the tasks of ensuring peace and security in the country, the development of international cooperation. It was noted that increasing the power of the Armed Forces of Uzbekistan, strengthening the combat readiness, physical and moral training of servicemen will continue to be an urgent task.

Uzbekistan will continue its pragmatic, balanced foreign policy and economic diplomacy. This is, first of all, the further strengthening of good-neighborliness and strategic partnership with the countries of Central Asia, as well as the expansion of mutually beneficial and multifaceted relations with partners in all regions of the world.

“In these exciting moments, I want to emphasize: as President, I consider the meaning of my life to faithfully serve our people, fully devoting myself to ensuring the peace and well-being of my native country, its development. For me, there is no other, higher goal and greater happiness. Dear compatriots, your sincere support, the blessing of the older generation, the trust shown by the youth, give me new strength and energy”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

Thereupon, the joint meeting of the Legislative Chamber and the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan has ended.