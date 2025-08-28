Shavkat Mirziyoyev lays foundation of National Museum of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, AUG 28 (UZA/APP/DNA):President Shavkat Mirziyoyev laid the foundation stone for the construction of the National Museum of Uzbekistan.

The independence of Uzbekistan has become the foundation for the revival of national identity and the realization of noble aspirations. This year’s Independence Day, as in the past, is marked by joyful events. One such historic event is the start of construction of the new National Museum.

During his visit to the construction site, the President was briefed on the building project, its features, and the stages of construction.

The museum was designed by the Japanese architectural bureau Tadao Ando Architect & Associates in cooperation with the German company Atelier Brückner. Its architectural concept combines the circle, square, and triangle, symbolizing the harmony of Eastern and Western cultures. The complex will include a three-story museum, a two-level underground floor, and auxiliary buildings. The general contractor for the construction is the Chinese company CSCEC International Construction.

A ceremony was held in Tashkent to mark the launch of construction. Cultural and art figures, scholars, writers, veterans, and members of the public gathered in the square near the National Park of Uzbekistan. Congratulating those present on the upcoming Independence Day, the President said:

“Alongside the development of all spheres, we are making efforts to revive our values. We are building such grand complexes as the Center of Islamic Civilization, the Imam Bukhari Ensemble, and the Olympic Town. The main goal is for these buildings to become the property of the people. Today, we are beginning the construction of another historic site – the National Museum of Uzbekistan. This museum will become a center of science, enlightenment, and culture, and will convey our three-thousand-year-old rich heritage to our people, the international community, and future generations”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

It was noted that today, more than one million exhibits are preserved in 30 museums of Tashkent. Of these, 100,000 belong to the State Museum of Arts, but only 2,400 are on display. More than 97,000 rare works are currently stored due to a shortage of exhibition space.

“Unique works of art reflecting the cultures of Central Asia, China, Japan, India, and Europe are an invaluable treasure not only of our people but of all humanity. Preserving these values for future generations and presenting them to the global community is our sacred duty”, the President emphasized.

A large-scale museum is being built for the first time in the country’s history. Its total area will be 40,000 square meters. The exhibition halls, library, restoration laboratories, and storage facilities will be equipped with the most modern conditions.

This will enable the consolidation of the currently scattered exhibits from the capital’s museums – encompassing both ancient and modern works of art, as well as historical artifacts. At the same time, up to 10,000 exhibits can be displayed here.

Additionally, a 4,000-square-meter area will feature conference halls, lecture rooms, restaurants, and children’s playgrounds.

Once operational, the museum will form a unified architectural composition with the Abulqasim Madrasah, the Palace of Friendship of Peoples, and the National Park of Uzbekistan. It will become a thematic tourist center attractive to both compatriots and foreign visitors.

In the future, close cooperation is planned with the Louvre, the Metropolitan Museum, the British Museum, and other world-renowned institutions, organizing exhibitions and bringing in unique exhibits.

“I am confident that the complex under construction will showcase even more vividly the role of our country in world history and civilization. It will serve the people not just for years or decades, but for many generations”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized in concluding his remarks. The Head of State then laid a capsule in the foundation, officially marking the start of the construction.