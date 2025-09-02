Sharjah Toss Update: Afghanistan Captain Rashid Khan chooses to bat first

SHARJAH, SEP 2 – Afghanistan has won the toss and chosen to bat first against Pakistan in the high-stakes fourth match of the T20I tri-series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Who won the toss between Pakistan and Afghanistan?

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan.

What are the playing XIs for both teams?

The teams have fielded the following line-ups:

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (capt), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (capt), Mohammad Nabi, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

What is the head-to-head record between Pakistan and Afghanistan in T20Is?

The head-to-head record in T20 Internationals favors Pakistan. The two teams have met eight times previously.

Total Matches: 8

8 Pakistan Wins: 5

5 Afghanistan Wins: 3

Notably, Afghanistan won the most recent bilateral series between the two nations in 2023 by a 2-1 margin.

What is the recent form guide for both teams?

The two teams enter the match with contrasting recent form:

Pakistan Form Guide (most recent first): W, W, W, L, W

W, W, W, L, W Afghanistan Form Guide (most recent first): W, L, W, W, L

Pakistan also won the opening fixture of this tri-series against Afghanistan on Friday by a comprehensive 39-run margin. Batting first, Pakistan posted 182/7, powered by captain Salman Agha’s half-century (53 off 36 balls). In reply, Afghanistan were bowled out for 143, with Rashid Khan top-scoring (39 off 16 balls).

The outcome of this match is critical for determining the finalists of the tri-series, which also features Bangladesh.