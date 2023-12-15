Sharifullah takes charge of ECP Sindh

KARACHI, DEC 15 (DNA) — Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officer Sharifullah has taken charge of commission of Sindh. A per a statement issued on Friday, Sharifullah is a grade-21 officer of the commission, who had been serving ECP, Baluchistan.

Earlier, ECP initiated transfers and postings of the officer across several key regions, including Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan. Lower Dir District Election Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal was transferred to Multan. Jamshed Khan was posted as the new district election commissioner for Lower Dir.

Additionally, Korangi District Election Commissioner Khuda Bakhsh and the Malir District Election Commissioner were transferred and posted against their posts. Sara Khan, serving as the Election Officer in DI Khan had been posted in Malir while Hafiz Adeel Ashraf took charge of his responsibilities in DI Khan. — DNA