Sharif defends Iran’s right to ballistic missiles

The Iranian President, during his official visit to Islamabad, expressed gratitude to Pakistan’s leadership and people for their wholehearted support during recent regional tensions

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Iran has every right to possess ballistic missiles, stressing that there should be no double standards in the global community. Speaking during the visit of Iranian President, Sharif noted that if other states can maintain missile programs, Iran should not be singled out. He emphasized that at no stage had Iran’s nuclear program come up for discussions with Pakistan, underscoring that the matter was not on the agenda.

Sharif described Iran as a “great nation” that fought bravely during its war years and highlighted Pakistan’s deep respect for its resilience. He reaffirmed that Pakistan values its relations with Iran and considers them vital for regionalNews Report – Pakistan-Iran Relations Strengthened

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong support for Iran’s sovereign right to develop its defense capabilities, including ballistic missiles. Speaking at a joint press appearance with the visiting Iranian President, Sharif emphasized that there should be no double standards in the global community. “If other states can possess missiles, then why not Iran? Iran has every right to strengthen its defense,” he stated. He further clarified that Iran’s nuclear program was never raised for discussion at any stage, underscoring Pakistan’s consistent stance on the matter.

Sharif praised Iran as a “great nation” that fought bravely during times of war and highlighted the deep historical and cultural ties between the two neighbors. He stressed that Pakistan values its relations with Iran and remains committed to enhancing cooperation across political, economic, and security domains.

The Iranian President, during his official visit to Islamabad, expressed gratitude to Pakistan’s leadership and people for their wholehearted support during recent regional tensions. He noted that he had productive meetings with President of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir. “I especially came to thank the Pakistani leadership and the people of Pakistan for their solidarity and support,” the Iranian President remarked.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian President was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Prime Minister’s House. He was received with a guard of honor, and Pakistan Air Force JF-17 Thunder jets escorted his aircraft upon arrival, symbolizing the importance of the visit. The two sides discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, regional stability, and mutual support in international forums.

The visit marks a significant moment in Pakistan-Iran relations, showcasing mutual respect and a shared vision for regional peace and cooperation. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to deepening ties and working together to address common challenges.