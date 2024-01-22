Monday, January 22, 2024
Shamshad Akhtar, Jordan Ambassador chart pathways for financial collaboration

| January 22, 2024
ISLAMABAD, JAN 22 /DNA/ – Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhar was called on by Maen Khreasat, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Jordan on 22nd January 2024 in Islamabad.

The meeting took place in Islamabad and focused on strengthening economic ties between the two nations. during the discussions, Minister Akhtar and Ambassador Khreasat explored avenues for enhanced cooperation in finance, revenue, and economic matters. both parties expressed a commitment to fostering bilateral relations that would contribute to the economic development of their respective countries.

