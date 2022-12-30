Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter Aqsa to tie the knot on Dec 30

This year, Decemberistan has arrived fully fuelled and everywhere you turn it’s wedding galore. Just when we had processed pacer Haris Rauf’s nuptials, another wedding entered our radar and it’s none other than Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter Aqsa’s. Congratulations to their family!

Aqsa is to tie the knot with Naseer Nasir in an intimate nikah ceremony in Karachi today. Shaheen Shah Afridi will be present at the event, along with Shahid’s family and close friends. The e-invite for the ceremony has been circulating on social media and it features the couple in white and yellow themed clothes.

Just 10 days back the news of Shaheen’s wedding with Shahid’s second daughter Ansha surfaced and the details were finalised. A source close to the Afridi family confirmed that the nikah ceremony of Shaheen and Ansha will be held in Karachi on February 3, before the next season of the Pakistan Super League starts.

The source also revealed that the rest of the events will be held some time later.

Last year, Shahid addressed reports talking about the union between the fast bowler and his daughter, and tweeted, “Shaheen’s family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch […] matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too.”

He ended his tweet with prayers for Shaheen “for his continued success on and off the field”.

Sports journalist Ihtisham ul Haq had also shared the news of the union “with permission from both families”. “The proposal has been accepted; it is thought that a formal engagement will be done within two years, following the completion of her education,” Haq said.