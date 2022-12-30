Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter Aqsa ties the knot

Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter Aqsa tied the knot with Naseer Nasir in a nikah ceremony in Karachi on Friday. Videos of the event, doing rounds on social media, showed star-pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi standing with Shahid. The former captain’s family and close friends were also in attendance.

The e-invite for the ceremony has been circulating on social media and featured the couple in white and yellow-themed clothes.

Just 10 days back, the news of Shaheen’s wedding with Shahid’s second daughter Ansha surfaced and the details were finalised. A source close to the Afridi family had confirmed that the nikah ceremony of Shaheen and Ansha will be held in Karachi on February 3, before the next season of the Pakistan Super League starts.

The source also revealed that the rest of the events will be held sometime later.

Last year, Shahid addressed reports talking about the union between the fast bowler and his daughter, and tweeted, “Shaheen’s family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch […] matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too.”

He ended his tweet with prayers for Shaheen “for his continued success on and off the field”.Sports journalist Ihtisham ul Haq had also shared the news of the union “with permission from both families”. “The proposal has been accepted; it is thought that a formal engagement will be done within two years, following the completion of her education,” Haq said.