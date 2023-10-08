Shahid Afridi become brand ambassador of Superfix League Season 2

DUBAI, OCT 8 /DNA/ – Shahid Afridi is a well know cricketer of Pakistan everyone is a fan of Boom Boom Afridi’s brilliant all-round performance. Shahid Afridi has a lot of fans in UAE like all over the world for whom the happy news is that he is coming to Dubai soon as he has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Superfix International Tape Ball League Season 2.



Chairman Superfix Naveed Ahmed has made Shahid Afridi the brand ambassador of Superfix International Tape Ball League season two in Karachi.



Chairman Superfix Naveed Ahmed met Shahid Afridi in Karachi and briefed him about Superfix International Tape Ball Cricket League. Shahid Khan Afridi praised such an event in tap ball.

Naveed Ahmed said that apart from UAE, he has taken many steps to promote cricket in Pakistan as well and we have an organized team which is providing its services from the platform of SuperFix.



Shahid Khan Afridi who is a big name in cricket, signing with us as a brand ambassador is a great achievement for us and God willing this event will be a history making event, he added.

The Superfix Championship will start on December 1st at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Teams from 8 countries will participate in this 3-day event, including India and Pakistan.