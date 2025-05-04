Shaheen insists UN seat be given to Islamic Emirate representative

KABUL, MAY 4: The acting head of the Islamic Emirate’s embassy in Qatar has once again emphasized the need for Afghanistan’s UN seat to be given to a representative of the Islamic Emirate.

Suhail Shaheen described the presence of an Islamic Emirate representative at the United Nations as a necessity, adding that with such a representative, solutions to various issues can be explored.

He told TOLOnews: “The presence of a representative from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan at the United Nations is both a necessity and a right of the Islamic Emirate’s government. Through such a representative, solutions to various issues can be pursued.”

Meanwhile, some political analysts stress that the differences between the caretaker government and the international community should be resolved through dialogue.

Najib Rahman Shamal, a political analyst, said: “Governments must be based on national and popular sovereignty, possess internal legitimacy, and only then nominate their representative to the United Nations. Of course, in line with the international community’s conditions and existing UN protocols, representatives of countries are accepted at the UN.”

Previously, the deputy head of the women’s rights division at Human Rights Watch said that in the fourth Doha meeting, three key demands from the Islamic Emirate were raised: recognition of the caretaker government, lifting of sanctions, and the unfreezing of Afghan assets. In contrast, the United Nations emphasized respect for human rights, combating drug trafficking, and the formation of an inclusive government as critical conditions.