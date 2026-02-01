Shaheed Muhammad Shahzaib buried with full military honours in Mianwali

MIANWALI, FEB 1 /DNA/ – Shaheed Muhammad Shahzaib MGT-I was laid to rest with full military honours in his native village Isa Khel, District Mianwali. The namaz-e-janaza was attended by officers and personnel of Pakistan Navy, civil and military officials, and family members.

Shaheed Muhammad Shahzaib MGT-I sacrificed his life while defending against a cowardly terrorist attack at Pasni, demonstrating exceptional courage and devotion to duty.

Pakistan Navy pays rich tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the Shaheed and extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.