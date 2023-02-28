Shah Mehmood Qureshi being treated unjustly in jail: Zain Qureshi

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

DNA

ATTOCK (FEB-28): PTI’s Central leader Mr. Zain Qureshi elder son of detained Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi while expressing his deep concerns over the solitary confinement of his father by the Attock Jail authorities has said that his father was restricted for his religious obligation of Juma Prayer besides treating as 302 detainee instead behaving like of a politician. This he said while sharing the gruesome ordeal of his father with our scribe when departing from Al Murtaza House Attock here on Tuesday. He was also accompanied by his sister former candidate for MNA Multan Meharbano Qureshi, MNA Mian Chuno Zahoor Hussain Shah, former provincial minister Punjab Syed Yawar Bokhari, PTI District President Attock expected candidate MPA Attock Qazi Ahmed Akbar, General Secretary, PTI Attock Mr. Ahmed Nawaz, Syed Mehdi Naqvi, Syed Mazhar Bokhari, Sain Ghulam Mohammad along with hundreds of PTI workers came across the district. He said that his father was being mentally tortured who was consecutively remained MNA for 11 terms, foreign minister of Pakistan for two times and even contestant candidate for premiership. Mr. Zain Qureshi replying different questions of the media told that his father was being willfully kept in darkness, mysterious ringing bells at night to create panic even his free movement for an hour was not allowed within the limited jurisdiction of his captive cell. He said that mouse, cockroach and lizards were also found during his detention at Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore. Mr. Zain Qureshi also warned the PML(N),s alliance federal minister for interior Rana Sanaullah to learn a lesson from his past otherwise he would had also face worst condition. He said his father Shah Mahmood Qureshi was being tortured by the present government to change his loyalty but he would never bow before the imported government. Earlier, Mr. Zain Qureshi reiterated his political stance with the commitment of PTI Leader Imran Khan to fight against the anti-democratic powers of the country till the rule of law, justice and restoration of real democracy through conduct of impartial and free elections in the country. with the hope that the jail filling movement of PTI workers launched by Imran Khan will be continued till getting its goals. He also saluted first bold offer of court arrest by PTI leader candidate MNA-50 Attock Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari (Zulfi Bokhari) hailing from Attock. Mr. Zain Qureshi further said that his father was arrested from Lahore and they were being refused to see him under one pretest or the other despite their repeated attempts but they would never leg behind from the ongoing movement till its conclusion. He said that the political detainees were being victimized by the state agencies who were even scattered at different jails away from their home towns depriving their families from inquiring their health on the behest of federal minister Interior Rana Sanaullah. Mr. Zain Qureshi said that the jail filing movement of Imran Khan were turning into a historic revolution in the country but the rulers were afraid of their defeat due to their own misdeeds and political engineering as they know that the political future of the country would be in hands of PTI, he added. At the end, Mr. Zain Qureshi also expressed once again his thanks giving to the PTI district leaderships for extended their history warm welcome and their hospitality during his short trip to Attock which will be ever remembered in the history of Pakistan Tehrik Insaaf, he admitted .