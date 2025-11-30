Shah Ghulam Qadir to lead opposition in AJK Assembly

Muzaffarabad, NOV 30: Shah Ghulam Qadir will serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly.

According to details surfaced on Sunday, he is expected to submit a formal request for appointment to the Speaker tomorrow. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will occupy the opposition benches in the assembly. In a meeting with Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Shah Ghulam Qadir will present the official application for his designation as opposition leader.

On 18 November, Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore was sworn in as the 16th prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He was elected from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) following the removal of Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq from office through a no-confidence vote in the legislative assembly.