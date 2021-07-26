Shafqat Mahmood discusses educational collaboration with UK organisations

ISLAMABAD, JUL 26 – /DNA/ – On the joint invitation extended by Prime Minister of the UK, President of Kenya and the Chair of Global Partnership for Education (GPE), Mr. Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture is on an official visit to London to attend the Global Education Summit, scheduled to be held from 28-29 July 2021.

Led by Mr Shafqat Mahmood, the Pakistan delegation comprises Senator Saeed Ghani, Education Minister Sindh, Mr Sharam Khan Tarakai, Education Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ms Wajiha Akram MNA, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Education and other federal and provincial officials.

Prior to the Summit, the Federal Minister today held bilateral meetings with Ms. Alison Johns, CEO of Advance Higher Education, and Ms. Christine Ozden, Chief Executive of Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE). Educational collaboration was discussed in detail.

Advance HE is a global not-for-profit charity, headquartered in the UK, using their expertise and sharing best practices in improving higher education across the world. In the meeting with its CEO, the two sides exchanged views on global best practices in higher education. It was agreed that Advance Higher Education would work closely with National Academy of Higher Education Pakistan in course-design to ensure quality of teaching and learning, leadership development, and governance and administration in Pakistan’s higher education sector. Pakistan’s first-ever international fellowship program was launched recently on 13 July 2021 with Advance HE, UK as a prime partner.

In his meeting with Ms. Christine Ozden of Cambridge, the Minister discussed the Cambridge International exam system. In view of the ongoing pandemic, they held detailed discussion on future course of action regarding conduct of exams, and efforts to work together in ensuring a robust mechanism for gauging academic progress through online platforms. Ms. Ozden also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to smoothly conduct Cambridge exams in consultation with all national stakeholders.