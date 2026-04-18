‘Shadows of Belonging’ exhibit marks Pakistan-China 75th anniversary ties

BEIJING, APR 18 /DNA/ – Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing co-hosted “Shadows of Belonging” Photo Exhibition to celebrate 75 Years of Pakistan-China Diplomatic Relations to commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing, in collaboration with the Beijing Peace Garden Museum and IBI Goulian Goufan, co-hosted a groundbreaking photo exhibition titled “Shadows of Belonging” by Pakistani artist, Ms. Nazia Akram, held at Beijing Peace Garden Museum, today. The even was attended by dignitaries, art lovers, media, and cultural enthusiasts, celebrating not only the artistic spirit of Pakistan but also the enduring cultural ties between the two nations.

In his remarks, Ambassador of Pakistan to China, H.E. Khalil Hashmi, welcomed the distinguished guests to the exhibition. He highlighted that the exhibition marks an important milestone—the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. He noted that over the past seven and a half decades, the two countries have developed a unique model of inter-state relations, based on mutual trust, respect, and support. Ambassador Hashmi emphasized that the friendship between Pakistan and China has withstood the test of time, continuously growing stronger.

The Ambassador expressed his gratitude to the Beijing Peace Garden Museum and Mr. Li Ruohong for graciously providing the venue for this exhibition. He also thanked IBI Goulian Goufan and Beijing Long Muse Culture Media Company as well as Ms. Liu Zhai for her partnership in bringing this event to life.

Ambassador Hashmi further acknowledged Ms. Nazia Akram, an accomplished Pakistani visual artist, for her collaboration with the Embassy in showcasing her artwork. The Ambassador also recognised Mr. Wang Long, whose musical performance added a deeply emotional layer to the exhibition. Inspired by classical Chinese poetry, his compositions formed a poetic dialogue with Ms. Akram’s images, bridging cultures through sound and emotion.

The Ambassador underscored that the artistic contributions from both Pakistan and China serve as a powerful reminder that, despite our distinct histories and traditions, the language of art speaks to a universal connection shared by all.

In her opening speech, Ms. Nazia Akram shared that Shadows of Belonging is an exploration of Pakistan’s cultural essence, captured through the lens of everyday life, light, shadow, and architecture. She said that photography for her was a way of thinking through seeing. She underscored that the exhibition was not just a visual experience but a cultural dialogue that speaks to the shared commitment of mutual understanding and artistic exchange between Pakistan and China.

Ms. Akram extended heartfelt gratitude to the Embassy of Pakistan and encouragement in fostering cultural exchange.

A large number of attendees visited and appreciated the photo exhibition and enjoyed music.