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Shadab’s ton powers Pakistan home after crucial last-wicket stand with Rauf

| October 25, 2026
Shadab's ton powers Pakistan home after crucial last-wicket stand with Rauf

LAHORE, OCT 25: Shadab Khan struck a match-winning century and shared a crucial last-wicket partnership with Haris Rauf to guide Pakistan to victory over England in the ODI tri-series match at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 242, the Green Shirts reached the finish line in 47.1 overs, sealing a thrilling win.

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