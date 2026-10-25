Shadab’s ton powers Pakistan home after crucial last-wicket stand with Rauf
LAHORE, OCT 25: Shadab Khan struck a match-winning century and shared a crucial last-wicket partnership with Haris Rauf to guide Pakistan to victory over England in the ODI tri-series match at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.
Chasing a target of 242, the Green Shirts reached the finish line in 47.1 overs, sealing a thrilling win.
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