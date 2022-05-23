Shadab, Nawaz back in Pakistan squad for West Indies ODIs

LAHORE, MAY 23: All-rounders Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz have returned to Pakistan’s squad for next month’s one-day international series against the West Indies, selectors said on Monday.

Shadab, 23, and the 28-year-old Nawaz were part of Pakistan’s Twenty20 series against the West Indies in December but have since been out of action with injury.

The three-match series against the Windies will be staged in Rawalpindi on June 8, 10 and 12.

The ODIs were initially slated as part of the West Indies’ 2021 tour of Pakistan but were postponed after a spate of Covid cases in the visitors’ camp.

“Nawaz and Shadab are now fully fit, which has allowed us to leave out Asif Afridi and Usman Qadir,” said chief selector Mohammad Wasim in a statement.

“We have given the best chance to the squad to win the series.”

The 16-man squad will assemble in Rawalpindi on June 1 for a training camp although English County Championship players Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab will join later.

The West Indies series is part of the ODI Super League, a qualifying round for the 2023 World Cup in India.

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood.