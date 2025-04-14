Shabbir Iqbal lifts JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani golf legend Shabbir Iqbal reaffirmed his dominance on the national circuit, claiming victory in the men’s professional category for a record sixth time at the 11th J.A. Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship, concluded on Monday with a vibrant closing ceremony.

The championship lived up to its reputation as one of Pakistan’s most prestigious golfing events, bringing together over 500 golfers from across the country in a display of talent, sportsmanship, and tradition.

In the men’s professional category, Shabbir Iqbal won the title by leading the field with an impressive score of 274, for three consecutive days, Shabbir remains the most decorated golfer in Pakistan’s history. It was a truly iconic moment to see the legend lift the trophy once again amidst loud applause. Following him closely Muhammad Ashfaq won 2nd place at 277 and joint 3rd place held by Muhammad Minhaj and Matloob Ahmad, both at 278.

The Amateurs added to the excitement, with Wazir Ali Khan claiming 1st net with a score of 141. Abdullah Farooqi finished closely behind in 2nd net, also with a score of 141, while Ghulam Qadir finished 3rd net with the same score of 141. In the gross category, Qasim Ali Khan took 1st gross with an impressive score of 143, followed by Irtaza Hussain at 145 and Hussain Hamid also at 145.

The ladies competition showcased exceptional talent as well. Affifa Yawar took home the 3rd net (238), while Saqiba Batool was just ahead in 2nd net at 230. The top honors in ladies net went to Bushra Fatima, who matched the score of 230 but earned the 1st position due to a better tiebreaker. In the gross scores, Parkha Ijaz captured 1st gross at 234, followed by Dr. Aania Farooq Syed and Ana James Gill in 2nd and 3rd gross with scores of 247 and 262, respectively.

The Junior categories, run under the Ace Junior Golf League (AJGL), witnessed incredible performances from the future stars of Pakistan golf. In the girls categories, Haman Irfan won the elite category, Aliha Amjad topped the albatross category, Noor Bano Ch claimed the eagle category and Noor Farid Rao won the birdie category. Among the boys, Yahya Ahsan clinched the elite title, Rayyan Faraz won albatross category, Barik Ayub earned eagle title and Shahzain Iftikhar was the winner of the birdie category.

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by the entire Zaman family, led by Hamid Zaman and his sons, celebrating the legacy of the late JA Zaman, a true golf lover and single handicapper whose passion for the game lives on through this championship. Hamid Zaman expressed heartfelt appreciation for everyone who played a role in making the prestigious event a resounding success. He praised Convenor Golf Wajid Aziz for his exceptional planning and vision, and Club Captain Taimoor Shabbir for his great support and leadership throughout the event. He also acknowledged Tournament Director Raza Said for his meticulous coordination and attention to detail that ensured every aspect of the tournament ran smoothly.