Shaban moon not sighted in Pakistan, Shab-e-Barat on Feb 26

ISLAMABAD, FEB 11: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has confirmed that the moon of Shaban was not sighted anywhere in the entire country.

As a result, the committee has declared that the 1st of Sha’ban 1445 Hijri will fall on Monday, February 12 and Shab-e-Barat will be observed on February 26.

Following the announcement by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, the Ministry of Religious Affairs promptly issued a notification to inform the public of the official decision.