Shab-i-Meraj being observed tonight with reverence

LAHORE – The country will observe the night of blessings with great respect on Feb 18 (Saturday night). Muslims celebrate Shab-e-Meraj on the 27th night of Rajab (seventh month of Islamic calendar). It is also known as Shab-e-Miraj-un-Nabi and Laylatul Meraj. Shab-e-Meraj is celebrated to commemorate the journey of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) to meet Allah. Muslims observe this event by praying, congregating, reciting the Holy Quran, and supplicating. They fast during the day from dawn to dusk.

The Holy Prophet (Peace be upon him) was given the honour of Meraj on 27 Rajab when Hazrat Jibrael (AS) came to meet the last prophet (PBUH) and he went to meet the Almighty on the Buraq. Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) went to Aqsa Mosque and led the prayers of all prophets.