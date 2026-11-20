RAWALPINDI, NOV 20: Security forces killed several terrorists who were trying to flee in a rickshaw disguised as women during an operation in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, sources said on Friday.

The security sources said that the operation against the “Fitna al-Khawarij” was carried out in the area under the Azm-e-Istehkam vision.



The terrorists were killed while attempting to escape in a rickshaw, disguised as women, the sources added.

They said the tactic was against moral values and amounted to exploitation of the sanctity of women. The sources added that the terrorists were making a “failed attempt” to save themselves through such “low and despicable” tactics.

The sources further said there was evidence that the “cowardly” khwarij were hiding in mosques and civilian areas and planting explosive material there.

They also said that the terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij use innocent children and women as human shields in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.