Several int’l flights cancelled for consecutive 9th day

LAHORE, Mar 08 (DNA): Several international flights from Lahore to the Middle East and Asian destinations remained cancelled for the ninth consecutive day, aviation sources said on Sunday.

A total of 12 flights to the UAE, Doha and Bahrain were cancelled due to operational reasons. Among them, Air Blue flight PA-430 and Etihad Airways flight EY-285 from Lahore to Abu Dhabi, as well as Etihad Airways flight EY-284 from Abu Dhabi to Lahore, were cancelled.



Similarly, Air Blue flight PA-410 from Lahore to Dubai and Qatar Airways flights QR-621 from Lahore to Doha and QR-620 from Doha to Lahore were also cancelled.



Flights between Lahore and Bahrain were also affected, including Gulf Air flights GF-767 from Lahore to Bahrain and GF-766 from Bahrain to Lahore. In addition, China Southern flights CZ-6038 from Lahore to Guangzhou and CZ-6037 from Guangzhou to Lahore were cancelled.



Sources said that 26 domestic and international flights were cancelled on Saturday, including services to Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Kuwait.



Lahore Airport authorities have advised passengers to confirm their flight status before leaving for the airport and contact the respective airline helplines to avoid inconvenience.