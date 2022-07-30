Saturday, July 30, 2022
Several injured in blast in Turbat

| July 30, 2022

TURBAT – Several people were injured in a blast in Turbat near Airport Road on Saturday. As per the details garnered, heavy aerial firing was also reported in the area after the explosion.

Soon after the incident, rescue teams were dispatched to the spot, several people were reported to be injured.

On the other hand, the security forces have surrounded the area and started a search operation.

