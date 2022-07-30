Several injured in blast in Turbat
TURBAT – Several people were injured in a blast in Turbat near Airport Road on Saturday. As per the details garnered, heavy aerial firing was also reported in the area after the explosion.
Soon after the incident, rescue teams were dispatched to the spot, several people were reported to be injured.
On the other hand, the security forces have surrounded the area and started a search operation.
« PTI’s Wasiq Abbasi elected new deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly unopposed after opposition boycott (Previous News)
(Next News) Gazprom says suspending gas supplies to Latvia »
Related News
Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur visits Cambodia
Islamabad, JUL 30 /DNA/ – Pakistan Navy Ship TAIMUR visited Sihanoukville, Cambodia as part ofRead More
Several injured in blast in Turbat
TURBAT – Several people were injured in a blast in Turbat near Airport Road onRead More
Comments are Closed