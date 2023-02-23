Seven passengers on board two different vans injured

DNA

ATTOCK – Seven passengers on board two different vans were injured, two of them during reckless driving on national highways near Gondal Mandi in the limits of Hazro Police station on Tuesday, police and rescue 1122 sources said on Tuesday.

Police sources while quoting the passengers have said that the drivers of the two passenger van were indulged in deadly race on GT road to cross each other and they collided with each other and fell on roadside resultantly seven passengers among them one woman was injured. The injured were moved to tehsil headquarters hospital Hazro from where two were shifted to Rawalpindi due to their critical condition. Hazro Police registered a case against the drivers of the both drivers for reckless driving and endangering lives of the passengers and launched further investigation.