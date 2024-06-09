Seven Pak Army soldiers martyred in IED attack in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Rawalpindi, JUN 9 /DNA/ – An improvised explosive device exploded on vehicle of Security Forces in Lakki Marwat District. Resultantly, Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas (age: 26 years, resident of Kasur District) along with six other brave sons of soil; Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir (age: 50 years, resident of; Skardu district), Lance Naik Muhammad Anwar (age: 34 years, resident of: Ghanchi district), Lance Naik Hussain Ali (age: 36 years, resident of: Ghizer district), Sepoy Asad Ullah (age: 33 years, resident of: Multan district), Sepoy Manzoor Hussain (age: 27 years, resident of: Gilgit district), Sepoy Rashid Mehmood (age: 31 years, resident of Rawalpindi district); made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.
Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area and perpetrators of this henious act will be brought to justice.
Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.
Related News
Seven Pak Army soldiers martyred in IED attack in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Rawalpindi, JUN 9 /DNA/ – An improvised explosive device exploded on vehicle of Security ForcesRead More
Tarar grieves over demise of senior newscaster Taskeen Zafar
ISLAMABAD, JUN 09 (DNA) — Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar onRead More
Comments are Closed