Seven-member PTI delegation meets Gill in Adiala Jail   

Senators voice serious concern over police torture on Gill

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) seven-member parliamentary delegation expressed serious concern over the police torture on Dr. Shahbaz Gill in detention.

The seven-member delegation of the PTI senators visited Adiala Jail on Tuesday and held meeting with Gill.

The delegation was led by Senator Dr. Shehzad Wasim comprising Senator Saifullah Niazi, Senator Shibli Faraz and Senator Azam Swati.

Besides, the delegation included Senator Abdul Qadir, Senator Saifullah Abro and Senator Sardar Gurdeep Singh.

The delegation met with Dr. Shahbaz Gill and inquired about his well-being.

The members of the delegation expressed deep concern over the violence on the PTI leader. The members of the delegation would inform the party leadership about the situation regarding the meeting.