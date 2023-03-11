Seven kids die of ‘mysterious disease’ in Sindh
MIRPUR KHAS, Mar 11 (DNA): As many as seven children died of a
‘mysterious disease’ in a village near Kot Ghulam Muhammad Tehsil,
located southeast of Mirpur Khas District.
According to details, at least seven children died in the span of three
months.
Meanwhile, the provincial health minister took notice of the situation
and directed to set up of a medical camp to facilitate the resident of
the village.
The authorities collected the samples of water and food from the village
and sent them to a laboratory for forensics.
Earlier this year, twelve people of an extended family died of a
‘mysterious disease’ in a village near Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan District.
According to details, the deaths took place in the Basti Laghari
locality of Tajpur Pirwala, a village near Punjab’ Rahim Yar Khan
district.
The family members died in the span of 15-20 days. The patient first
fell ill with a low fever, and later the fever increased, coupled with
severe pain and sweats.
Meanwhile, Dr Hassan Mahmood – Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) –
said that the authorities have collected the samples of water and food
from the affected house and sent to a laboratory for forensics. “The
matter will be clarified after the forensic report,” he added.
