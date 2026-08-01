Seven Indian-Sponsored terrorists killed in Nushki operation

RAWALPINDI, AUG 1 /DNA/ – Security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Nushki District of Balochistan, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan, neutralising seven Indian sponsored terrorists including a Suicide Bomber.

During the conduct of operation, terrorists hideout was identified, monitored & busted through prompt surgical action by own forces killing all seven Indian sponsored terrorists including a suicide bomber. Cache of ammunitions and improvised explosive devices were also destroyed on-site.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area. Relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.