Seven drown, two rescued after tourist boat overturns in Swat’s Saifullah Lake

SWAT, JUL 1: A boat carrying tourists capsized at Saifullah Lake on the Swat River, leaving seven people dead, while two others were rescued, rescue officials said on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 Swat said seven bodies were recovered from the lake following the accident and shifted by ambulance to Kalam Hospital.



Emergency response teams and ambulances were dispatched to the site immediately after the control room received reports of the incident.

Earlier, the district administration had confirmed the recovery of five bodies and said a search and rescue operation was underway to trace four missing tourists.



Authorities did not immediately provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The latest incident comes amid growing concerns over drowning accidents in the region.

Last month, two women from the same family fell into the Swat River in the Jala Wanan area of Malakand district after a young girl slipped into the water and was swept away by the water currents, according to a report by The News.

Rescuers later recovered the body of one woman, while another was pulled from the river unconscious and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, there was no trace of the missing girl.

The Swat River attracts large numbers of visitors during the summer tourist season, but strong currents, sudden changes in water levels and limited awareness of river hazards continue to pose significant risks to tourists and local residents.

In June last year, at least 17 tourists were swept away after a sudden rise in the water level of the Swat River. Authorities have repeatedly urged visitors to avoid unsafe sections of rivers and lakes and to follow safety guidelines while boating and visiting waterfront areas.