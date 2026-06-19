Setback for Pakistan Hockey: Ammad Shakeel Butt out of Pro League over UK Visa refusal

ISLAMABAD, JUN 19 /DNA/ – – In a major blow to the national squad, Pakistan Hockey Team Captain Ammad Shakeel Butt has been refused a UK visa, ruling him out of the crucial FIH Pro League Phase 4 matches. The team is scheduled to play four matches in London, including two against arch-rivals England and two against India.

The visa rejection comes at a critical time as the Green Shirts prepare for high-stakes encounters. Butt, the team’s defensive anchor and on-field leader, was expected to marshal the backline against some of the world’s top forwards. His absence is a significant tactical disadvantage for the side.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has reportedly contacted the relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination and the Pakistan Sports Board, to explore diplomatic channels to resolve the issue, though time is running out before the team’s departure.

Key Reactions:

Pakistan Hockey Federation officials have expressed disappointment, citing that the refusal lacks clarity and has disrupted the team’s preparatory plans.

officials have expressed disappointment, citing that the refusal lacks clarity and has disrupted the team’s preparatory plans. Sports Board Punjab and the Pakistan Olympic Association have urged the FIA and Government of Pakistan to investigate any procedural lags that may have contributed to the late submission or processing of documents.

and the have urged the and to investigate any procedural lags that may have contributed to the late submission or processing of documents. Fans and former players have taken to social media, tagging PTV News, DG ISPR, and Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, calling the situation “another bad news for Pakistan hockey” as the sport struggles to regain its former glory on the international stage.

Pakistan is currently fighting to avoid relegation in the FIH Pro League. With Butt out, the team management is expected to name a replacement captain and possibly call up a standby defender to fill the void. The matches are set to take place in London next week.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination are reportedly in contact with the UK High Commission to understand the grounds of refusal, though official confirmation on a reversal of the decision is still pending.