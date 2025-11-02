Serena Polo Cup 2025 delivers an unforgettable finale

ISLAMABAD, NOV 2 /DNA/ – Serena Hotels, under its Sports Diplomacy Initiative and ongoing commitment to promoting community engagement through sports, hosted the much-anticipated Serena Polo Cup 2025 at the Islamabad Club Polo Grounds.

The event drew an enthusiastic audience, including diplomats, corporate leaders, and polo enthusiasts, creating a lively atmosphere that celebrated the grace and excitement of the game.

The final match of the Serena Polo Cup 2025 featured a thrilling contest between Team BN and Team Asean. Both teams demonstrated remarkable coordination, agility, and mastery of the sport, keeping spectators captivated until the very end. Following an intense battle across four chukkers, Team Asean secured victory with a score of 7, claiming the prestigious Serena Polo Cup 2025 title.

Serena Hotels extended warm congratulations to both teams for their exceptional sportsmanship and performance. The tournament reaffirmed Serena Hotels’ dedication to encouraging athletic excellence.

Beyond polo, Serena Hotels continues to champion a variety of sporting disciplines across Pakistan including tennis, squash, golf, and women’s cricket as part of its efforts to promote youth engagement, gender equality, and national pride, while strengthening bonds within local and international communities.