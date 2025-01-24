Serena Hotels sponsors National Readers’ Conference 2025 in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, JAN 24 /DNA/ – Serena Hotels under the Public Diplomacy initiative sponsored the much-anticipated National Readers’ Conference (NRC) 2025.The event brought together a vibrant community of readers, writers, educators, and intellectuals to celebrate and promote the culture of reading in Pakistan.

The NRC 2025 served as a dynamic platform for discussions on the significance of literacy and education in shaping a progressive society. Esteemed speakers, including the Ambassador of Portugal (H.E. Mr. Frederico Silva), the First Secretary of the Embassy of Belgium (Mr. Gillez Hachez), the Director General of the Civil Services Academy Lahore (Mr. Farhan Aziz Khwaja), the national prize winners, author (Dr. Rakshanda Parveen) and (Dr. Sadiqullah Khan), Mr. Muneer Ahmad (CEO of DEVCOM). The panel consisted of veterans of their fields, including Ms. Sadaf Raza (Reiki Master), Faisal Malik (Edtech Expert), Ms. Sanobar Nazir (Writer and Activist), and Maya Sofia Hamidi (Principal of RUNG School of Music and Arts), addressed the audience on diverse topics related to literature, education, and the role of books in fostering critical thinking and creativity.

One of the highlights of the conference was the keynote speech delivered by Keynote Speakers, who inspired the audience with their insights on specific topics. The event also featured engaging panel discussions, book launches, and interactive sessions that provided participants with unique opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals and exchange ideas.

As part of the conference’s agenda, Read Pakistan hosted various competitions to encourage young readers and writers to showcase their talents. These included essay writing, poetry recitation, and storytelling competitions. Winners were honored with shields, souvenirs, and cash prizes generously provided through in-kind support from the Embassy of Portugal and Embassy of Belgium.

Speaking at the occasion, Syeda Fatima Hassan Gillani, CEO of Read Pakistan, expressed her gratitude to all attendees and supporters, stating, “The National Readers’ Conference is a testament to our collective commitment to fostering a reading culture in Pakistan. We are immensely thankful to our partners, sponsors, and distinguished guests for their invaluable contributions to making this event a success.”

The National Readers’ Conference 2025 concluded on a high note, leaving participants inspired to play their part in nurturing a love for books and knowledge in their communities. Read Pakistan remains committed to its mission of empowering society through the promotion of literacy and education. Serena Hotels is proud to support events that inspire intellectual engagement. This conference served as a dynamic platform for promoting literacy, dialogue, and creativity, and Serena Hotels remains committed to its role in supporting initiatives that contribute to the educational development of Pakistan.