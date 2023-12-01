Serena Hotels sponsors music festival ‘Mystic Melodies’

The event featured live performances by renowned artists Hadiqa Kiyani, Irfan Ali Taj, talented students of Lief Larsen Music Center and students from the School of Disabled Children showcasing the country’s musical heritage, allowing attendees to connect with the heart and soul of Pakistan

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Serena Hotels under its Cultural Diplomacy initiative joined hands with the Aga Khan Cultural Service Pakistan, UNESCO, the Aga Khan Foundation and KOICA to host a musical evening ‘Mystic Melodies’ to promote the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan through folk music. This event aimed to showcase the cultural expression via creative industries to develop understanding of the folk music traditions of Pakistan.

A substantial turnout of guests graced the event, including distinguished dignitaries, diplomats, the Austrian Ambassador, the Egyptian Ambassador, Federal and Provincial Ministers, Government Officials representatives from the corporate sector, members of the business community, and media professionals. The attendees enjoyed the vibrant traditions, melodious tunes, and captivating performances that reflect the essence of Pakistan’s cultural identity.

The event featured live performances by renowned artists Hadiqa Kiyani, Irfan Ali Taj, talented students of Lief Larsen Music Center and students from the School of Disabled Children showcasing the country’s musical heritage, allowing attendees to connect with the heart and soul of Pakistan. The Leif Larsen Music Centre was founded in April 2011 at the Altit Fort which provides facilities for traditional musicians and performers of Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral to train youth in different traditions and genres of mountain music.

The Minister of National Heritage and Culture, Mr. Jamal Shah, was the chief guest at the event. In his speech he delved into the significance and impact of these programs, shedding light on their collective contribution to cultural preservation, architectural excellence, and the promotion of music as integral components of the Aga Khan Trust for Culture’s overarching vision. His insightful briefing illuminated the audience on the diverse facets of these initiatives and their role in fostering a deeper appreciation for cultural heritage.

Over the past two decades, Serena Hotels has played an important role in bringing Pakistani culture into the hearts and minds of the people. Serena has consistently supported cultural diplomacy initiatives led by the Strang Art Gallery, the musical platform Sarangi, and the Craft Bazaars, all of which have significantly contributed to showcasing and nurturing young talent. Serena Hotels is excited and honored to present itself as a platform to celebrate the cultural richness of Pakistan. The aim of these initiatives is to create an atmosphere where attendees can not only enjoy spectacular performances but also gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for the diverse traditions that make Pakistan unique.